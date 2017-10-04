Eureka Casino donates to Vegas victims, sets fundraiser

The Eureka Casino Resort in Mesquite is donating $50,000 to support the victims and their families of the Las Vegas shooting that happened Sunday, Oct. 1. As Nevada’s only employee-owned resort casino, the company holds service to its community among its core values.

In a joint quote, Eureka CEO Greg Lee and COO Andre Carrier said “Mesquite may be a small town but it has a great big heart and it is sometimes the role of our employee-owned family business to give that heart a voice. Our community mourns for those lives lost and prays for those who survived and will work to do all we can to consistently be connected to the cause of bringing complete healing, body and mind, to all those directly affected by this attack on our community.”

The company is also donating 100 percent of the proceeds from its Saturday, Oct. 7, buffet themed Viva Las Vegas to the victims’ fund. The buffet will be held in Town Square from 4-7 p.m. It will be an opportunity for Mesquite to come together as a community after a very difficult week.