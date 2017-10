Elder Avery Woods has returned after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints.

Avery served for 2 years in Baltimore Maryland Mission.

Elder Woods will report his mission on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 9 a.m. in the Stake Center located at

100 N. Arrowhead Ln.

Avery is the son of John and Jennifer Woods of the Mesquite 4th Ward.