Earl Johnson-Obituary

Earl Johnson, 92, of Beaver Dam, Arizona passed away, Friday, September 29, 2017 at his daughter’s home in Mesquite, Nevada after a short stay in Mesa View Hospital.

Earl was born January 16, 1925 in Nephi, Utah to William Jennings Johnson and Henriett Grace Johnson. Growing up during the depression, he learned how to work. He was only 14 when he obtained his pilot’s license. His passion for flying was enhanced by his service in the Army Air Corp during World War II. An Air Corp buddy introduced Earl to Beth Cahoon, who he later married and shared some 60 years of his life with. He worked two and three jobs at a time to support his young family. Eventually he was hired to work for the state roads, during which time he attended the College of Southern Utah, earning a degree in Engineering. He advanced rapidly in his career and eventually became a District Engineer for the Utah State Roads. He spent a short time on various business ventures but finally returned to state employment with the Parks and Recreation.

He love hunting and fishing was an avid golfer and continued playing until this past spring. Earl is survived by his daughter, Sherrie Johnson Hamilton and her husband George, two sons Brent Earl Johnson and wife Dianna of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Kent C (Corky) Johnson and wife Lori of Mesquite, Nevada. Also 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beth Cahoon Johnson, and his daughter Pam Johnson Brew also a grandson son Ryan Brew.

A celebration of life memorial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 5, in the Littlefield/Beaver Dam LDS ward house. Earl will be laid to rest in Lehi, Utah, Friday, October 6 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lehi City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.