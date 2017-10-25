CSN Spring 2018 Registration Dates and Information

Registration for Spring classes will begin soon; the College of Southern Nevada Mesquite staff is here to help you plan for the upcoming semester. Priority Registration for currently enrolled students begins November 1st, student specific enrollment dates and times can be found in MyCSN. Open registration for all students begins November 21st. Payment deadline for Spring classes is January 2rd, registration after this date requires payment at the time of enrollment. Classes begin January 16th and Spring schedules are available now. For questions call 702-346-2485 or stop by the campus at 140 N. Yucca St for assistance.