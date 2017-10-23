Cowboys hold off Bulldogs 14-12

Two Bulldog defensive lapses allowed 14 Cowboy points on long runs giving the hosts a 14-12 victory. The Chaparral High School Cowboy squad scored on a 76 yard quarterback keeper by Lopu Tauili’ili and a 48 yard scamper from halfback Meshach Hawkins. Other than those two runs, the Dawgs defense played extremely well. The teams were matched up evenly with the win determined by the Cowboys kicking game. Dennis Perez hit both extra-point kicks for the Cowboy win.

The Bulldogs got on the board first on a Jayden Perkins run. Lane Ramos P.A.T attempt was blocked giving the Dawgs a 6-0 advantage after one half of play. The Cowboys took the midway through the third period 7-6 on Tauili’ili’s long T.D. run. The Cowboys scored again two minutes later on Hawkins long scamper giving the Cowboys a 14-6 lead. The Bulldogs countered on an 8 yard run by Cresent Crandall with 2:15 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs two point conversion attempt failed keeping the score 14-12. The fourth period was a standoff as the defenses shined. The Cowboys ran out the clock for the win. Perkins led the Dawgs again with 158 yards on 24 carries. “We had many opportunities to win,” said Bulldog coach Yori Ludvigson. “Defensively we played well except for the two big plays back to back. We had a good game plan but struggled on our execution. Small mistakes held our offense back. We need to work on our special teams play to insure wins. This loss makes Thursday’s game against Del Sol huge. If we win we win were Sunrise League champs, if we lose were in fourth place.” The Bulldogs host the Dragons on Thursday instead of Friday due to Nevada Day weekend. The Dawgs record fell to 5-3 for the season.