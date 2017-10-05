Community calendar Oct. 5-11, 2017

“From Memphis to Las Vegas – A Tribute to the King” starring John Brooks is showing at 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Skydome Lounge at the CasaBlanca. You must be 21 or older, no cover charge. Voted Best of Las Vegas in 2013, “Best Elvis Tribute Show” & “Best Lounge Performer.”
The 80’s are totally awesome dude. The Shady Eighties Band is ready to burst into the Skydome to give you a total awesome Experience. Admission is free! You must be 21 or older.
First time to the Virgin River comes, SMG Records Nashville recording artist Crossroad Station. The band has been developing their brand of against the grain, boot to the mouth, country music for fans since 2010. These Ohio boys have blended many deep-rooted country, rock and blues influences to craft their own unique guitar driven sound that can instantly be recognized. The 5-piece band has shared the stage with Tracy Lawrence, Colt for, Little Texas, Aaron Tippin, Marty Stuart, Kentucky headhunters, Bo Bice, Chris Cagle and many others!
Virgin Valley High School College and Career Center presents an “Evening with Parents and Scholarships”
on Monday at 6 p.m. in the VVHS Auditorium
Presenters will be:
Sara Ritner, Scholarships Plus Director (School District & P.E.F.,) who will answer questions about scholarships for Nevada.
Roberta Cole, Counselor, Manager Student Scholarships & Loans at Dixie State University, providing answers for out of state students and FAFSA Tips!
Parents and students can attend to help the Senior Class of 2018 receive more money for college or trade schools.
The Mesquite Library will be closed for a Staff Day on Monday, Oct. 9.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Kids Expressive Art
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Crossroad Station
Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.com
Shady Eighties
Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.co
Friday, Oct. 6
Hypertufa Garden Pots Class
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 1-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Teen Scene
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Crossroad Station
Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.
When: 8 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.com
Shady Eighties
Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.co
Comedy Machine
Where: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.com
Saturday, Oct. 7
Adult Movie Matinee
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: noon
Info: 702-346-5224
Crossroad Station
Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.
When: 8 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.com
Shady Eighties
Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 8 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.co
Sunday, Oct. 8
Shady Eighties
Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 8 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.co
Crossroad Station
Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.com
Monday, Oct. 9
Mesquite Library Closed
Evening with Parents and Scholarships
Where: Virgin Valley High School, 820 Valley View Dr.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: 702-346-2780 x4700
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Mystery Book Club
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 11 a.m.-noon
Info: 702-346-5224
4H After School
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
City Council meeting
Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Tribute to the King
Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.com
Wednesday, Oct. 11
E-Mail Basics Class
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 1:30-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Greg Peterson Band
Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.co