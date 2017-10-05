Community calendar Oct. 5-11, 2017

“From Memphis to Las Vegas – A Tribute to the King” starring John Brooks is showing at 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Skydome Lounge at the CasaBlanca. You must be 21 or older, no cover charge. Voted Best of Las Vegas in 2013, “Best Elvis Tribute Show” & “Best Lounge Performer.”

The 80’s are totally awesome dude. The Shady Eighties Band is ready to burst into the Skydome to give you a total awesome Experience. Admission is free! You must be 21 or older.

First time to the Virgin River comes, SMG Records Nashville recording artist Crossroad Station. The band has been developing their brand of against the grain, boot to the mouth, country music for fans since 2010. These Ohio boys have blended many deep-rooted country, rock and blues influences to craft their own unique guitar driven sound that can instantly be recognized. The 5-piece band has shared the stage with Tracy Lawrence, Colt for, Little Texas, Aaron Tippin, Marty Stuart, Kentucky headhunters, Bo Bice, Chris Cagle and many others!

Virgin Valley High School College and Career Center presents an “Evening with Parents and Scholarships”

on Monday at 6 p.m. in the VVHS Auditorium

Presenters will be:

Sara Ritner, Scholarships Plus Director (School District & P.E.F.,) who will answer questions about scholarships for Nevada.

Roberta Cole, Counselor, Manager Student Scholarships & Loans at Dixie State University, providing answers for out of state students and FAFSA Tips!

Parents and students can attend to help the Senior Class of 2018 receive more money for college or trade schools.

The Mesquite Library will be closed for a Staff Day on Monday, Oct. 9.

Remember to send all your events to terin.bbm@gmail.com so we can let all of Mesquite know what you’ve got going on.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Kids Expressive Art

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Crossroad Station

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Shady Eighties

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.co

Friday, Oct. 6

Hypertufa Garden Pots Class

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Teen Scene

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Crossroad Station

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Shady Eighties

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.co

Comedy Machine

Where: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Saturday, Oct. 7

Adult Movie Matinee

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: noon

Info: 702-346-5224

Crossroad Station

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Shady Eighties

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.co

Sunday, Oct. 8

Shady Eighties

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.co

Crossroad Station

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Monday, Oct. 9

Mesquite Library Closed

Evening with Parents and Scholarships

Where: Virgin Valley High School, 820 Valley View Dr.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: 702-346-2780 x4700

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Mystery Book Club

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 11 a.m.-noon

Info: 702-346-5224

4H After School

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

City Council meeting

Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Tribute to the King

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Wednesday, Oct. 11

E-Mail Basics Class

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1:30-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Greg Peterson Band

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.co