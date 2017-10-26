Community Calendar Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2017

You’re invited to be a part of the library’s Christmas Tree for the 2017 Festival of Trees? You can help make the handmade decorations that will adorn their tree. Simply show up at the Mesquite Library today from 1-3 p.m. and you can take part in making+ the magic of Christmas.

Step into fall by painting pumpkins, playing games and having a treat in the backyard of the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-3 p.m. The Museum will provide all the necessary materials, including the pumpkins. Halloween costume optional. This annual event is open to all ages and is free of charge.

Take the kids out for some Halloween fun at the ShreekReeka tonight from 5-8 p.m. There will be trick-or-Treat stations, carnival games a haunted house and live D.J. until 8:30. The event is FREE to everyone. Come show off your costumes.

The Virgin Rivers Communities Meeting is tonight at the Beaver Dam Fire Station. There will be a short meeting followed by a free ice cream social and Bingo with a 50/50 pot.

Proceeds from the Bingo to go to a local need i.e. Sub for Santa, cemetery, or the old School House renovation, the participants of the bingo get to choose which charity.

Don’t miss the last weekend of the Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s presentation of ‘Audition for Murder.’ You can catch the last two performances either Friday or Saturday at the Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16.

Mesquite Works is hosting their fourth job fair of the year on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Rising Star Sports Ranch in the Grand Ballroom. This is the place to be for job seekers who want to find work and meet the employers face to face and to introduce themselves, present a resume and discuss jobs and possibly arrange for an interview. Several local businesses accept on line applications at the job fair and there may be computers available to use.

In August the job fair hosted 195 people wanting to work locally. There were several people hired on the spot at the job fair and a total of 34 people were hired within the month.

Remember to send all your activities to terin.bbm@gmail.com so we can get the word out to the public.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Craft Group-Festival of Trees

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Kids Steam-Logo

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

ShreekReeka

Where: Eureka Casino, back parking lot, 275 Mesa Blvd.

When: 5-8 p.m.

Info: www.eurekamesquite.com

Virgin River Communities Meeting

Where: Beaver Dam Fire Station, 700 Old Highway 91

When: 6:30 p.m.

Info: peggy90755@yahoo.com

Blazin Aces

Where: River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Hot Junk

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Friday, Oct. 27

Nevada Day-Mesquite Library Closed

Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s Production ‘Audition for Murder’

Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.vvtgnv.com

Hot Junk

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Blazin Aces

Where: River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Saturday, Oct. 28

Backyard party at the Museum

Where: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5705

Children’s Movie

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 1 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s Production ‘Audition for Murder’

Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.vvtgnv.com

Blazin Aces

Where: River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Hot Junk

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Zeppelin USA

Where: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Sunday, Oct. 29

Hot Junk

Where: CasaBlanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Blazin Aces

Where: River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Monday, Oct. 30

Beaver Dam Elementary School Halloween Carnival

Where: Beaver Dam Elementary School, 3436 Rio Virgin Rd.

When: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Info: gjohnston@lusd9.com

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Mesquite Police Trunk or Treat

Where: Casablanca Parking Garage, 830 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Stevens-Henager Free GED Course

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Mesquite Works Job Fair

Where: Rising Star Sports Ranch, 333 Sandhill Blvd.

When: 2-6 p.m.

Info: 702-613-0699

Virgin Valley Democrats Ribbon Cutting

Where: 555 Highland Dr.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-2902