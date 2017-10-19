Community Calendar Oct. 19-25, 2017

Community members are invited to meet with Andy Barton, Mesquite City Manager this morning at 8 a.m.

This open forum will be held at the Mesquite Recreation Center at 100 West Old Mill Road. This is an opportunity to ask questions, share your concerns or to just meet and visit with the City Manager.

The Ms. Senior Mesquite Pageant 2018 has an open call for contestants. There is a general information session for senior ladies interesting in becoming a contestant at Scotty’s Grill, 1024 Normandy Lane today at 10 a.m. For more information contact Joni Robinson at 702-612-4736.

We Care for Animals is holding a pet adoption event at 150 N. Yucca St. on Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Check out all the wonderful pets that need a forever home. For more information contact www.wecareforanimals.org.

The Virgin Valley Theatre Group is holding auditions on Monday and Tuesday at 6 p.m. for this year’s musical “The Marvelous Wonderettes”

It’s 1969 and The Marvelous Wonderettes are back at Springfield High to throw a retirement party for their favorite homeroom teacher. As the girls sing their way through the greatest girl-group hits of the 60s and bid Ms. McPherson a fond farewell, one of the Wonderettes reveals she’ll also be saying goodbye to search for success and happiness on her own. Act two finds the girls back together as the class of 1958 celebrates their 20-year reunion. The classic pop and rock hits of the seventies provide the perfect soundtrack for these old friends to catch up on the places life has led them, all performed with their own marvelous spin!

From ‘Tonight’s the Night’, CasaBlanca’s Showroom presents a Tribute to Rod Stewart starring John Anthony. Expect all of Rod’s hits to be covered from ‘Maggie May’ to ‘Another Country.’

Remember to send all your events to terin.bbm@gmail.com so we can let all of Mesquite know what’s going on. Please put “community calendar” in the subject line

Thursday, Oct. 19

Community Forum

Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Rd.

When: 8 a.m.

Info: www.mesquitenv.gov

Open Call for Ms. Senior Mesquite Pageant Contestants

Where: Scotty’s Grill, 1024 Normandy Ln.

When: 10 a.m.

Info: 702-612-4736

Kids Team ‘Coding’

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Sixties Sensation

Where: Casablanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Most Wanted

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Friday, Oct. 20

Teen Scene

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s Presentation “Audition for Murder’

Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.

When 7 p.m.

Info: www.vvtgnv.com

Sixties Sensation

Where: Casablanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Most Wanted

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Saturday, Oct. 21

WCFA Pet Adoption

Where: 150 N. Yucca St. #1

When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Info: wcfanv@gmail.com

Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s Presentation “Audition for Murder’

Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.

When 7 p.m.

Info: www.vvtgnv.com

Sixties Sensation

Where: Casablanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Rod Stewart Tribute

Where: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Most Wanted

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Sunday, Oct. 22

Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s Presentation “Audition for Murder’

Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.

When 2 p.m.

Info: www.vvtgnv.com

Sixties Sensation

Where: Casablanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Most Wanted

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com

Monday, Oct. 23

Virgin Valley Theatre Group Auditions “Marvelous Wonderettes-Dream On”

Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: www.vvtgnv.com

Tuesday, Oct. 24

4H After School

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 4 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Virgin Valley Theatre Group Auditions “Marvelous Wonderettes-Dream On”

Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: www.vvtgnv.com

Tribute to the King

Where: Casablanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Desert Dames Luncheon

Where: Eureka’s Town Square, 275 Mesa Blvd.

When: noon

Info: 702-345-3477

Halloween Celebration

Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: 702-346-5224

Hot Junk

Where: Casablanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.casablancaresort.com

Blazin’ Aces

Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Info: www.mesquitegaming.com