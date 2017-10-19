Community Calendar Oct. 19-25, 2017

Community members are invited to meet with Andy Barton, Mesquite City Manager this morning at 8 a.m.
This open forum will be held at the Mesquite Recreation Center at 100 West Old Mill Road. This is an opportunity to ask questions, share your concerns or to just meet and visit with the City Manager.
The Ms. Senior Mesquite Pageant 2018 has an open call for contestants. There is a general information session for senior ladies interesting in becoming a contestant at Scotty’s Grill, 1024 Normandy Lane today at 10 a.m. For more information contact Joni Robinson at 702-612-4736.
We Care for Animals is holding a pet adoption event at 150 N. Yucca St. on Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Check out all the wonderful pets that need a forever home. For more information contact www.wecareforanimals.org.
The Virgin Valley Theatre Group is holding auditions on Monday and Tuesday at 6 p.m. for this year’s musical “The Marvelous Wonderettes”
It’s 1969 and The Marvelous Wonderettes are back at Springfield High to throw a retirement party for their favorite homeroom teacher. As the girls sing their way through the greatest girl-group hits of the 60s and bid Ms. McPherson a fond farewell, one of the Wonderettes reveals she’ll also be saying goodbye to search for success and happiness on her own. Act two finds the girls back together as the class of 1958 celebrates their 20-year reunion. The classic pop and rock hits of the seventies provide the perfect soundtrack for these old friends to catch up on the places life has led them, all performed with their own marvelous spin!
From ‘Tonight’s the Night’, CasaBlanca’s Showroom presents a Tribute to Rod Stewart starring John Anthony. Expect all of Rod’s hits to be covered from ‘Maggie May’ to ‘Another Country.’
Remember to send all your events to terin.bbm@gmail.com so we can let all of Mesquite know what’s going on. Please put “community calendar” in the subject line
Thursday, Oct. 19
Community Forum
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Rd.
When: 8 a.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Open Call for Ms. Senior Mesquite Pageant Contestants
Where: Scotty’s Grill, 1024 Normandy Ln.
When: 10 a.m.
Info: 702-612-4736
Kids Team ‘Coding’
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Sixties Sensation
Where: Casablanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: www.casablancaresort.com
Most Wanted
Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.com
Friday, Oct. 20
Teen Scene
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s Presentation “Audition for Murder’
Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.
When 7 p.m.
Info: www.vvtgnv.com
Sixties Sensation
Where: Casablanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd
When: 8 p.m.
Info: www.casablancaresort.com
Most Wanted
Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.
When: 8 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.com
Saturday, Oct. 21
WCFA Pet Adoption
Where: 150 N. Yucca St. #1
When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Info: wcfanv@gmail.com
Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s Presentation “Audition for Murder’
Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.
When 7 p.m.
Info: www.vvtgnv.com
Sixties Sensation
Where: Casablanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd
When: 8 p.m.
Info: www.casablancaresort.com
Rod Stewart Tribute
Where: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: www.casablancaresort.com
Most Wanted
Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.
When: 8 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.com
Sunday, Oct. 22
Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s Presentation “Audition for Murder’
Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.
When 2 p.m.
Info: www.vvtgnv.com
Sixties Sensation
Where: Casablanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: www.casablancaresort.com
Most Wanted
Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.com
Monday, Oct. 23
Virgin Valley Theatre Group Auditions “Marvelous Wonderettes-Dream On”
Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: www.vvtgnv.com
Tuesday, Oct. 24
4H After School
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Virgin Valley Theatre Group Auditions “Marvelous Wonderettes-Dream On”
Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: www.vvtgnv.com
Tribute to the King
Where: Casablanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: www.casablancaresort.com
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Desert Dames Luncheon
Where: Eureka’s Town Square, 275 Mesa Blvd.
When: noon
Info: 702-345-3477
Halloween Celebration
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Hot Junk
Where: Casablanca’s Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: www.casablancaresort.com
Blazin’ Aces
Where: Virgin River’s River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitegaming.com