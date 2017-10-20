Classified Ads

EMPLOYMENT

SAMEX is recruiting bare root rose production workers in El Mirage and Litchfield, AZ, from November 13, 2017 to April 30, 2018. Pays the highest of $10.95 per hour in Arizona. Employer guarantees to offer employment for at least three-fourths of the workdays for the work period. Tools, supplies, equipment will be provided at no cost to worker. Housing provided without cost to workers who cannot reasonably return to their permanent residence at the end of each work day. Expenses for subsistence and transportation to worksite will be provided by the employer or paid by employer upon completion of 50% of work contract, or earlier, if appropriate. 52 job openings for this temporary work. Apply for this job at the nearest state workforce agency office or call (520) 866-3608 using job listing number 2796302.

INSPECTOR – DISTRIBUTION OPERATOR-Virgin Valley Water District

The Virgin Valley Water District is now accepting applications for the full-time position of Inspector-Distribution Operator. Under the direction of Distribution Supervisor, duties include: Inspects work quality and materials and inspects new construction and maintenance work throughout the District. Receives requests for line locations, then locates and documents them in the field. Investigates and monitors excavation around District water lines. May review plans and specifications to ensure compliance with District standards. Performs operational and maintenance on the District’s water pumping, storage, and distribution system(s). Work may include installing, repairing or replacing water pipes, service laterals, meters, appurtenances, and other related work as required.

At the time of employment, applicants should be 18 years of age, possess a valid Driver’s License, and be a high school graduate or have an equivalent GED. This position has been identified as a safety sensitive position by the District Board, as such, employees in this position are subject to pre-employment drug testing and random drug and alcohol testing. Possession of a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), experience in construction, interpreting plans, ability to operate heavy equipment, college work and certification in water, treatment or distribution are all considered beneficial. During probation the new employee will be required to test for and obtain a Water Distribution Certification within 1 year. VVWD will pay for the necessary education and testing as outlined in the District’s Employee Handbook.

Starting wage for this position is $19.94/hr. and the top of the position scale is $22.45/hr. There is a 40-hour work week but overtime and unscheduled call-in at 1 ½ pay are frequent. A generous benefits package is part of this position.

Applications will be accepted until October 31, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the District office located at 500 Riverside Road in Mesquite, Nevada. Applications and a full job description are available online at vvh2o.com or at the District office. Applications that are currently on file with VVWD for other jobs will be considered for this position with a request from the applicant . The Virgin Valley Water District is an equal opportunity employer.

OPEN HOUSE

RENTALS

GARAGE Sales

Garage Sale

10/21 7a-1p

Construction Tools and more

888 Ironwood Dr

Vehicle/Auto/ATV

Merchandise

FOR SALE

Like New! Full size Memory Foam Bed

$150 OBO pd $400

Call 702 806-6043

FOR SALE

Black Frigidaire Freezer Used 1 yr

$200 CASH Only

Excellent Condition

Call 303 422-6336

Miscellaneous

