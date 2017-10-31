Cafe Rio Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill will open their 12th Nevada location on November 8th at 10:30 A.M. in Mesquite and giving another $2,500 donation to their local community partner, Three Square Food Bank. The company will be offering their fresh, made to order meals at the new location at 330 N. Sandhill Blvd. and welcomes the community to join them at their grand opening and check presentation. Other Cafe Rio locations in the state include recently opened Station Palace, Rhodes Ranch, Horizon, Lake Mead, Henderson, Blue Diamond, Maryland Parkway, Centennial, Shadow Mountain, Eastern and a second location on West Sahara Avenue in the 9000 block. This opening marks the 111th location nationally for the company, serving twelve states.

The new Cafe Rio will feature a wide-open kitchen, where guests can clearly view tortillas being hand rolled, sauces simmering, team members hand scooping avocados, chopping tomatoes, grilling meats and squeezing over 1000 fresh limes each day. They adhere to a strict “no freezers and no microwaves” policy in all their locations. Over the years, the company has won hundreds of awards, including the coveted title “#1 Mexican restaurant in the nation” by the prestigious Sandelman & Associates for eight consecutive years. FastCasual.com recently selected Cafe Rio Mexican Grill as one of the top brands in its annual list of Top 100 Movers and Shakers. The company attributes these achievements and their continued growth to the ongoing dedication in preparing only the freshest and highest quality meals, along with making the customer experience the absolute best that it can be.

“Our customers in Nevada are truly the ones to be thanking for this opportunity” states Todd Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “Without the loyalty they have demonstrated to us and the request for additional locations, we would not be where we are today. We want to invite the entire Mesquite community to join us on Nov. 8th at 10:30 A.M for our red carpet opening celebration!”