Bulldogs shoot down Eagles 36-12 behind 4 T.D; from Perkins

The Virgin Valley High School Bulldogs garnered their fourth win of the season Thursday night Sept. 28 with a resounding defeat of the Boulder City High School 36-12. The Dawgs were led again by running back Jayden Perkins, Cade Anderson and all-purpose back Tim Moeai. Perkins had 4 touchdowns, two on the ground and two on receptions. He added to his offensive stats with 173 yards on the ground and 89 total yards on three receptions. Anderson threw for 211 yards on 9-14 attempts and three T.D;s. Moeai had a another workingman day with a 72 yard reception for a T.D. plus anchored a stout Bulldog defense. The Bulldog run game had a field day against the Eagles defense racking up 339 yards. Cresent Crandall ahd a good day with 84 yards on 11 carries. Josh Abbott and Vincente Pinto added 44 and 38 yards respectively for the Dawgs. Overall the Bulldogs had a massive 550 yards in total offense.

Anderson got the Dawgs on the board first with a 14 yard scamper to give the Dawgs a 6-0 lead halfway through the first period. Perkins made his presence known early in the second period with a three yard run for a T.D. and a 12-0 advantage. The Eagles retaliated two minutes later with a Vincent Pacini 25 yard run cutting the Dawgs lead to 12-6. Perkins brought the homecoming crowd to their feet with a 65 yard reception from Anderson. Perkins scored again minutes later on a 10 yard run giving the Dawgs a 24-6 advantage. Pacini added another six for the Eagles on a 13 yard run making the score 24-12. Perkins finished the first half scoring with his fourth T.D. to make the halftime score 30-12 for the host Dawgs. Anderson hooked up with Moeai in the fourth period for 72 yards and the final T.D. After a great kicking game the previous week, the Bulldogs did not hit a point after during the win. “I thought we played real well,” said Bulldog head coach Yori Ludvigson. “Perkins had a huge game and Cade Anderson played well and has developed into a good quarterback. Our focus again this week is to get better heading into our big game with Moapa this coming week. We need to go down and roll over Moapa.” The Bulldogs face their archrival Pirates Friday Oct. 13. The two week break will give the short handed Bulldogs a much needed rest going into league play.