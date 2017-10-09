Bulldogs open 3A Sunrise League play against Pirates

After six non-league games the Bulldogs of Virgin Valley High School finally face a 3A Sunrise League opponent Friday night at Moapa Valley High School. The 4-2 Bulldogs travel to the archrival Pirates Den to face the 5-1 Pirates. The Pirates, as are the Dawgs, are in a rebuilding mode losing a lot of their regulars from last season. Despite this, the Pirates seem to be the big Dawg of the 3A Sunrise League Conference. Their only loss of the season was to Sunset League member Mojave High School. The Rattlers beat the Pirates 38-20 earlier in the season. The Rattlers shut out the Bulldogs 26-0 in a crossover game. The Pirates surprised favorite Chaparral High School last Friday night 28-14 in their Sunrise League opener. The Pirates rallied for 21 unanswered points in the fourth period for the win. Running back Braeden St. John scored on a 16 yard pass from Luke Bennett to tie the game and followed with a 26 yard T.D. run giving the Pirates their first lead of the game. St. Jean and Bennett are both juniors and are not the statistical leaders for the Pirates. Bennett came in for starting senior Q.B. Daxton Longman who has passed for 909 yards and 4 touchdowns this season. The Pirates feature three running backs, Logan Jackson, St .Jean and Hayden Redd who have rushed for 382, 282 and 267 yards respectively. Derick Reese leads the Pirates receivers with 580 yards and a amazing 25+ yards per catch. Three other receivers are sporting 14+ yards per reception. Overall the Pirates have put up a balanced attack on the field. Coach Dallas Larson squad has gained 1070 yards on the ground and 1143 yards in the air.

The Bulldogs will counter the Pirate leaders behind the running of senior Jayden Perkins and the arm of Cade Anderson. Perkins leads all rushers with 769 yards on 90 carries. Anderson has passed for 694 yards on 31 completions in 54 attempts. Perkins leads in scoring with 15 touchdowns, 9 rushing and 6 on receptions. Perkins has an amazing 28+ yards per reception for 376 yards to lead the Dawgs. The teams have faced two other common opponents, Sunrise Mountain and Boulder City. The Pirates sneaked by the Miners 13-12 and shutout the Eagles 16-0. The Bulldogs meanwhile defeated the Miners 30-27 on a Lane Ramos field goal and crushed the Eagles in their last start 36-12. The Pirates should be one touchdown favorites for this matchup but, the game seems to always go down to the wire. Home field advantage could be a big plus for the Pirates. The Dawgs defense will have their hands full with the Pirates speedy receivers and must bring their “A” game for the Bulldogs to win. Bulldog Coach Yori Ludvigson will counter with a dose of Perkins on the ground and an occasional pass from Anderson. The Bulldogs need to control the clock and limit their mistakes to garner the win. Hard to pick a winner here, but the home field advantage is hard to beat,. Pirates win 21-12.