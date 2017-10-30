Bulldog Trojan playoff game preview

The Virgin Valley High football team will host a first-round 3A Southern Division League game for the second year in a row. The Bulldogs were 3A Sunrise League Champs and will face Sunset League fourth-place finisher Pahrump Valley High School on Friday night Nov.3.

The Trojans lost their last game to a strong Mojave team, 44-34. Despite a weak passing attack and an average ground game, the Trojans managed to put up 329 yards on the ground against the Rattlers, who finished 4-1 in Sunset League play.

Leading the way for the Trojans were running backs Nico Valazquez and DeAngelo Brown with 145 and 131 yards respectively. Trojans quarterback Dylan Coffman managed only 8 yards on 1-3 passing attempts. He has only 6 completions in 21 attempts this year. Coffman is second only to Brown in total yards on the ground and leads the team with 9 touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs come into the game with 1,946 yards on the ground and 1,040 through their air attack. Leading the way for the Dawgs is their all-everything back Jayden Perkins, who has amassed 1,375 yards on the ground and 671 yards on receptions. Perkins total of 2,046 yards almost triples the Trojans offense. Perkins has 24 touchdowns for the season and is second only to Cresent Crandall in tackles with 40. Quarterback Cade Anderson is coming off a good game against Del Sol with 8-10 completions. Anderson has passed for 1,091 yards this year.

The Bulldogs had two great defensive games in a row against Moapa Valley and Chaparral but allowed 350 yards to Tarique Flowers in the Del Sol game. It will be an interesting game for the Dawgs if they can shut down the Trojan rush, it could lead to a blowout win at home.

The Trojan passing attack is almost nil, so Coach Yori Ludvigson and his staff may load the box and force a Trojan passing attack. Bulldog home field advantage and defensive backfield should make the difference, Bulldogs are too strong and should prevail by 19 points.