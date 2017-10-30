Bulldog soccer gals split games going into playoffs

The Virgin Valley High School Lady Bulldog soccer team lost to Clark 3-2 and walked over Del Sol 8-0 in their last two starts going into the 3A Southern Division playoffs. The non-league loss to Clark was disheartening as the Bulldogs were up 2-0 in the second half but could not finish off the Chargers. “We don’t have the killer instinct to finish off an opponent when were ahead,” said Bulldog coach Bob Snell. “We need the confidence to beat #1 seed Pahrump Valley in the first round of the playoffs.” Freshman Rainee Brito continued her strong play with both goals for the Dawgs. Kari Wakefield and Sarah Walters had the assists.

The Bulldogs new their matchup against Del Sol would be a breeze as the Dragons have struggled all year. The Dragons came into the game with-out any substitutes to face the Dawgs. Brito got the Dawgs rolling striking goal 7 minutes into the game. The flood gates opened after that with Brito getting the hat trick around goals by Kallie Graves, Ally Wright and Katie Zuniga to end the half with a 6-0 Bulldog advantage. The coaches called off the dogs in the second half only scoring two goals all by Graves. “It wasn’t much of a warmup because we knew it would be an easy game,” said Coach Snell. “For us to beat Pahrump, we will need to play as well as we played in the win over 4A Bonanza. To win it would be our best play of the year.” The Lady Dawgs ended the regular season with a 6-3-3 record and 11-6-4 overall. Freshman Brito is one of the most prolific scorers in Southern Nevada with 28 goals and 8 assists. Senior Graves finished with 11 goals and 14 assists. The Bulldogs open the playoffs at neutral field Bettye White Park in Las Vegas at 4 pm on Wednesday Nov.1.