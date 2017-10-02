Bulldog soccer gals roll over Cowboys and Jaguars

It was a great week for Bulldog head coach Bob Snell and his Lady Bulldog soccer team. On Tuesday Sept. 26 the Lady Dawgs shut out Chaparral High School 8-0, following that up with a 5-1 victory over Desert Pines High School Jaguars. The wins gave the Dawgs a 3-1-2 record in Sunrise League play and 7-3-3 overall.

The Chaparral game was a miss match from the opening whistle as the Dawgs took it to the Cowboys. Bulldog forward Ally Wright struck goal two minutes in on a strong assist from Rainee Brito. Six minutes later, Brito hit Wright on a pass for another Bulldog goal. Brito struck a goal of her own at the 17 minute mark and Kallie Graves added the Dawgs fourth goal 20 minutes into the match. At this point Coach Snell emptied his bench. “Our plan was to get up on them (Cowboys) early and give all our kids a chance to play,” said Coach Snell. The Bulldogs had outshot the Cowboys 14-1 before Nathalie Lagamayo got her first goal of the season giving the Dawgs a 5-0 lead into the break. “We played our whole roster in the first half,” added Coach Snell. The second half was all Bulldogs as Wright hit freshman Paola Garcia on a pass to give the Dawgs a 6-0 advantage. The Bulldogs would add two more goals off the feet of Zoey Tobler and Katie Zuniga minutes later. Picking up assists were Aimee Stenberg and Graves making the final score 8-0. The Bulldogs went into a defense mode the rest of the way.

Bulldog Rainee Brito continued her amazing run with three goals Thursday Sept.28 in the 5-1 win over Desert Pines. Brito, only a freshman has 19 goals so far this season. Brito scored the first goal of the match 18 minutes into the game. Katie Zuniga added another 39 minutes in to give the Dawgs a 2-0 lead at the break. “Desert Pines is a very physical team,” said Coach Snell. “They played hard, made us work for every goal.” Brito hit the “Hat Trick” at 61 and 66 minutes before Kallie Graves scored the final goal in the last minute of the game, “We have a big game Monday at Del Sol Academy as we start the second half of League play,” added Coach Snell. “We sit in third place behind Tech and Moapa. Rvery game is crucial the rest of the way.”