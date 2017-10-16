Bulldog soccer gals drop Eagles 4-0

Despite fighting a rash of injuries, the Virgin Valley High School girls soccer team played hard Thursday defeating the Boulder City, 4-1, on the Eagles turf. The Dawgs were missing six players.

“We had only 15 players available Thursday and we played them all,” said coach Bob Snell. “Our kids played well considering some are playing hurt. Injuries have just ravaged our team, but the survivors keep battling.”

Ally Wright got the Dawgs on the scoreboard first at the 13 minute mark with the assist going to Rainee Brito. Brito countered 5 minutes later with goal number 20 for the season making the score 2-0 in favor of the Dawgs. Madison Cheney got the assist on a great pass.

Brito got her second assist 27 minutes in on a pass to Zoey Tobler for the goal. The first half ended shortly thereafter. The teams split goals in the second half, with the Bulldog goal going to Wright, her second of the game. Each team had 11 shots on goal. The Eagles had three shots bounce off the bars keeping the Eagles from goal.

The win sets up a huge matchup with Somerset-Sky Pointe on Monday, Oct. 16, at the Mesquite Sports Complex. Sky Pointe defeated the Dawgs 5-4 in an early season game.

“We are tied with them for third place,” Snell said. “They have gelled and are rolling right now. Going to have our hands full with them, but we’ll see who shows up to play for us.”

The Bulldogs Sunrise League record now stands at 4-2-3 to the Eagles 5-4-0. The Bulldogs have three league games remaining.