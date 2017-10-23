Bulldog soccer gals defeat Bengals 1-0

The Virgin Valley High School Lady Bulldog soccer team defeated a good 4A Bonanza High School playoff team 1-0 Thursday in Las Vegas. The games lone goal was scored 15 minutes in by leading scorer Rainee Brito. Kallie Graves had the assist for the Bulldogs. Alyson Cook had three saves for the shutout her second in a row. “We came out focused,” said Bulldog coach Bob Snell. “Our backline of Jayde Tafili, Amelia Alejos, Taylor Waite and Alejandra Camacho stepped up big time. It was a solid defensive game. Kari Wakefield and Madison Cheney had solid games all-around games. It was a big win for us going into playoffs but we still have two games left before they begin.” The Bulldogs travel to Clark on Tuesday Oct 24 and host Del Sol Academy on Thursday Oct. 26. The Lady Dawgs will start 11 seniors in their last home game as Bulldogs. The Bulldogs hope to improve on their 5-3-3 record in 3A Sunrise League play with a win over Del Sol.