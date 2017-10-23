Bulldog Dragons football preview

Despite a 0-2 3A Sunrise League record and 2-6 overall, the Dragons from Del Sol High School will be a formable opponent for the Bulldogs. The Dragons two losses were to Chaparral 35-28 and 34-26 to Moapa Valley. The Dragons had opportunities to win both games but fell short late in the losses. The Dragons have their own star running back in Tariq Flowers who has run for 1069 yards on 27 carries and 10 touchdowns. The Dragons have a quick strike passing game off the arm of quarterback Andre Navares. Navares has 993 yards in the air and is the second leading rusher for the Dragons on Q.B. keepers. He has accounted for 17 T.D., 13 through the air and 4 on the ground. Barry Williams and Markell Turner lead the receivers with 20 and 25 receptions respectively. Williams is averaging 20 plus yards per catch followed by 15 yards from Turner. The Dragons kicking game is suspect as they have converted more two point conversions than P.A.T.

The Bulldogs counter with Jayden Perkins who leads all southern Nevada rushers with 1228 yards on the ground and has 553 yards on 20 receptions. Perkins has 19 of the Bulldogs 30 touchdowns this season. The Bulldogs air game is led by senior Cade Anderson who has passed for 1040 yards and 12 T.D.s. Anderson is also the third leading rusher for the Dawgs. The Bulldog defense will have to step up again for the third week in a row. The Bulldog trio of Cresent Crandall, Rudy Cannon and Perkins will need to stop the run and Easton Jensen and Josh Abbott will be counted on to stop Navares pass attempts. With suspect special teams play, the game could go down to who converts after touchdowns. The game is again to close to call, but the home field advantage should make the difference.