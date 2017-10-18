Bulldog-Cowboy football preview

The Virgin Valley High School football team travels to Chaparral High School Thursday night in their most important game of the season. The Bulldogs sit atop the 3A Sunrise League standings with a 1-0 record. Chaparral and Moapa Valley have 1-1 records with only two league games left before playoffs begin.

The Bulldogs upset Moapa Valley on Friday night 26-14 while the Cowboys held off Del Sol High School 35-28 in a slugfest. The Cowboys rang up 342 yards on the ground and only 8 yards through the air in the win. Chaparral features a huge ground game as they have ran for 2,002 yards this season while only gaining 324 yards through the air.

Leading the way for the Cowboys are running backs TyRay Collins and Sheik Fotanah with 690 and 645 yards respectively. Quarterback Lopu Tauil’ili is a dual threat on the option, not a lot of yards except when needed. The Cowboys record stands at 6-2 for the season with wins over four 4A opponents.

The Bulldogs meanwhile are coming off a huge win over archrival Moapa Valley and must not overlook Chaparral despite their loss at the hands of Moapa Valley the previous week. The Cowboys dashed the Bulldogs championships hope last November defeating the Dawgs, 34-16. The Bulldogs will have a ground attack of their own with Jayden Perkins leading the way. Perkins has rushed for 983 yards this season in seven games.

The Dawgs will again need an error free game from their passing game. QB Cade Anderson has thrown for 839 yards this season for 12 touchdowns. The Bulldogs clinch the league title with a win. The game is hard to call, the team with the least turnovers should garner the win. The Bulldog line will be tested by the Cowboy’s swift running backs. Prediction Bulldogs by six points.

The game will be broadcast live on channel MY/LVTV at 7 p.m. as its Thursday Night Game of the Week.