Boys soccer falls in home finale

After recognizing their seniors before the final home game of the season, the Virgin Valley High boys soccer team put up a valiant fight before falling to visiting Chaparral, 3-0, Wednesday afternoon at the Mesquite Sports and Events Complex.

The Bulldogs are now 5-6 in Sunrise League play while dipping to 7-9-1 overall. Chaparral improved to 7-1-2 in league and 12-6-3 overall.

The Cowboys defeated the Bulldogs 8-1 earlier in the season at Chaparral, but had their hands full with a scrappy Virgin Valley team on Wednesday.

The two teams were scoreless after the first 40 minutes of play, but the Cowboys were able to tally three goals in the second half to come away with the win. The Bulldogs had some quality scoring chances but couldn’t capitalize.

VVHS is currently in fourth place in the league standings with one regular-season game remaining. If the playoffs started today, the Bulldogs would qualify for postseason play and square off against the top seed from the Sunset League, unbeaten Sunrise Mountain, in a first-round matchup Nov. 2.

Despite the loss on Wednesday, the Bulldogs did receive some good news when they learned Moapa Valley had defeated Boulder City, 2-0.

Boulder City is currently in fifth place behind the Bulldogs at 3-6-1. In order to make the playoffs, the Eagles would have to defeat both Chaparral and Del Sol Academy in its final two league games and then hope the Bulldogs falter in their final game against Del Sol Academy.

Virgin Valley will know where it stands before traveling to Las Vegas Thursday to play Del Sol in the regular-season finale at 3:30 p.m. The Dragons are currently 7-1-2 in league play and 8-2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs honored its 13 seniors before the contest. The players were: Edgar Barrios, Luis Cruz, Angel DeSantiago, Miguel Escobedo, Jesus Sandoval-Flores, Nathan Hulet, Hayden Johnson, Jaiden Juan, Agustin Medina, Jesus Navarro, Jesus Perez, Temoc Venegas and Oscar Wesley Prazen-Padilla.