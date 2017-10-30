Book Sale at Mesquite Library November 4

Attention book junkies! Come get your supply of best-sellers and best-reads at the Mesquite Reads Book Sale on Saturday, November 4, 8a-2p. A huge selection of books and other media will be available at the Mesquite Library parking lot, 121 W First North, Mesquite. Fiction, nonfiction, hobby and how-to books, romance novels, teen and children’s books, CDs, and DVDs will sell for as little as 25 cents. Bulk buying is encouraged. Book lovers can buy a grocery shopping bag full of books for only $5. Most books are in excellent or never-read condition. Books signed by authors can be found by some lucky shoppers.

The 2017 sale is sponsored by Mesquite Sunrise Rotary Foundation, with help from the Mesquite Library, volunteers and student helpers. This fundraiser book sale benefits the Mesquite Reads program that underwrites a summer reading program for students who need help mastering early reading skills. Students of Virgin Valley Elementary, J.L. Bowler Elementary and Beaver Dam Elementary now participate in the summer reading program that was started four years ago when the Eureka Resort Community Initiative took steps to assure a program proposed by the Virgin Valley Elementary principal, Cathy Davis, and teacher Lupe Guzman would go forward. Eureka’s own financial and emotional backing has never wavered, and they have elicited broad assistance from every corner of the community.

This year, Mesquite’s new library building is under construction at the intersection of Mesquite Blvd. and Desert, but all streets in the area are open. Watch for balloons and sandwich board signs that will direct you to the book sale. Parking is available on the street and in the north lot behind the library. The handicap parking/library book drop, off First North Street, will be open for appropriate users, and the kids’ playground at the rear of the library is open.

Everybody wins when you buy a book on November 4 and support the Mesquite Reads summer reading program. Mesquite wants every child to be a capable reader by third grade.