Beaver Dam Second Annual Halloween Carnival

The Beaver Dam High School Student Council is excited to organize our 2nd Annual Halloween Carnival. The date is Monday, October 30th, and the time will be 3:30-5:30. We will be having this event at the Beaver Dam Elementary School, using their playground and field on the west side of the school. The Carnival will feature the return of a great Spook Alley, and more games for the kids. We are adding a “Shoot the Monster” activity that will be similar to the paint ball event we had at Homecoming. Also, there will lots of good food, with carne asada tacos, hamburgers, drinks and treats for all.

We also are going to try adding a Trick or Treat event for the kids. With no defined neighborhoods in the area, it is hard for Trick or Treaters. This is where we would like to invite the community to help out. We are asking for folks to bring a blankets or lawns chairs and we will make a “neighborhood” on the field at the elementary school. We think that if we can have you set your chairs and blankets up along the slope of that field (student council members will be there to direct), we can make a “street” for the kids to trick or treat on.

At 5:15, we are going to have the kids line up for a costume parade, and then that parade will come down your homemade “street” for Trick or Treating. If you would like to participate in this fun event that will be a great time for our kids, contact the BDHS Student Council Advisor, Greg Johnston, at gjohnston@lusd9.com.