Beaver Dam Homecoming

Beaver Dam Jr. Senior High School held their annual Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The bad news is, the event was poorly attended as just a few community members showed up to give their support. Many community members were absent because the parade was held in the middle of the day and unpublicized.

The poor turnout didn’t seem to rattle the Diamondbacks one bit.

Beaver Dam Varsity High School Football Team won their homecoming game against Round Mountain with a score of 34-28.

This would have been a great victory by itself but both the Junior and Varsity Girls’ Volleyball team beat Green Valley Christian in the Homecoming game on Sept. 29. The Junior Varsity team won with a score of 2 – 0 and the Varsity victory brought in a score of 3 – 2.

This week Beaver Dam High School is puffed and proud as they Celebrate Pride Week with five fun filled days. Activities that were scheduled for the week had students and staff gapping generations, dressing for salads and celebrating fans. Today will have them playing superhero/villain and tomorrow celebrating their pride. Go Diamondbacks!