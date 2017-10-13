You might remember opening night 2013 when the Virgin Valley Theatre Group presented “Murder Inn,” which contained the main characters, Grace Sharp and Doris Brooks. The two ladies are at it again in the 2017-18 season with a family that “plays” together in “Audition for Murder,” the VVTG’s season opener.

This time Grace (Teri Nehrenz) and Doris (Miriam Samuels) are on their way to visit Grace’s sister when they have an accident on a deserted stretch of icy road. Shaken up, but not hurt, they seek help in an isolated building which turns out to be a community theatre. They arrive just in time to join the audition for Aunt Sue’s new production.

Joining them in this race to discover who is taking these theater auditions entirely too seriously and creating some “recently departed” realistic props are cast members: Denis Feehan, Hap Miller; Chad Calmelat, Peter Grogan; Mike Schultz, Officer Rory Toppman; Gary Williams, Jeff Benson; Kimberly Gilbert, Rhonda Benson-Squash; Joan Pelliccio, Bernice Sharp-Squash (Grace’s sister) and newcomers to the VVTG stage, Judy Edgington, Helen Benson-Grogan and Karol McConeghy, Margo Benson-Stevens.

If you think the names are confusing, wait until you see this gang in action when the whole theater becomes their stage for this action-packed comedy.

The director and cast have been rehearsing for the past six weeks to bring the work of writers Howard Voland and Keith McGregor to life so they can make their audiences die of laughter.

“Audition for Murder” opens Friday, Oct. 13, with additional performances scheduled on Oct.14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets for individual performances and season tickets are available in advance by contacting the Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s website www.vvtgnv.com.