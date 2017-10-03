Arrest Report Sept. 24-30, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Oct. 2. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Ayard, Jorge

Mesquite

9/26/17

Petit larceny

Berumen-Cuevas, Gerardo

Mesquite

9/26/17

Failure to appear

Booth, Floyd J

Desert Springs, AZ

9/29/17

Failure to appear

Bozack, Dawn M

Mesquite

9/26/17

Failure to appear

Chambers, Karli S

St. George, UT

9/24/17

Jail housing agreement

Decruise, Christopher S

Suitland, MD

9/27/17

Jail housing agreement

Evans, Todd A

Mesquite

9/29/17

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Gima, Shinsho

Mesquite

9/30/17

DUI

Grayman, Ferg J

Ivins, UT

9/25/17

Failure to appear

Myers, David A

Mesquite

9/30/17

Injury to property of another

Olsen, Vern B

St. George, UT

9/30/17

Jail housing agreement

Perez, Efren Jr.

Mesquite

9/27/17

Trafficking a controlled substance

Sale of narcotic/other drugs

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

9/26/17

Possession of stolen property

Sandoval, Leidi L

Bunkerville, NV

9/27/17

Contempt of court

Schumacher, Stephen E

Kanab, UT

9/25/17

DUI

Slade, Jeremy J

Washington, UT

9/30/17

DUI

Failure to maintain travel lane

No driver’s license in possession

Seatbelts

Taylor, Chelsey N

St. George, UT

9/27/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Thompson, Scott A

Mesquite

9/30/17

Failure to yield at stop sign

DUI

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Willis, Lawrence L Jr.

Mesquite

9/26/17

Domestic battery