Arrest Report Sept. 24-30, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Oct. 2. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Ayard, Jorge
Mesquite
9/26/17
Petit larceny
Berumen-Cuevas, Gerardo
Mesquite
9/26/17
Failure to appear
Booth, Floyd J
Desert Springs, AZ
9/29/17
Failure to appear
Bozack, Dawn M
Mesquite
9/26/17
Failure to appear
Chambers, Karli S
St. George, UT
9/24/17
Jail housing agreement
Decruise, Christopher S
Suitland, MD
9/27/17
Jail housing agreement
Evans, Todd A
Mesquite
9/29/17
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Gima, Shinsho
Mesquite
9/30/17
DUI
Grayman, Ferg J
Ivins, UT
9/25/17
Failure to appear
Myers, David A
Mesquite
9/30/17
Injury to property of another
Olsen, Vern B
St. George, UT
9/30/17
Jail housing agreement
Perez, Efren Jr.
Mesquite
9/27/17
Trafficking a controlled substance
Sale of narcotic/other drugs
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
9/26/17
Possession of stolen property
Sandoval, Leidi L
Bunkerville, NV
9/27/17
Contempt of court
Schumacher, Stephen E
Kanab, UT
9/25/17
DUI
Slade, Jeremy J
Washington, UT
9/30/17
DUI
Failure to maintain travel lane
No driver’s license in possession
Seatbelts
Taylor, Chelsey N
St. George, UT
9/27/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Thompson, Scott A
Mesquite
9/30/17
Failure to yield at stop sign
DUI
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
Willis, Lawrence L Jr.
Mesquite
9/26/17
Domestic battery