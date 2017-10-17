Arrest Report Oct. 8-14, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Oct. 16. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

10/11/17

Truancy

Barlow, Kumen I

Colorado City, AZ

10/14/17

Jail housing agreement

Baty, Nicole A

St. George, UT

10/12/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession schedule I & II Substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trafficking controlled substance

Beaumont, Phyllis J

Littlefield, AZ

10/8/17

Jail housing agreement

Bolles, James E

Provo, UT

10/8/17

Petit Larceny

10/11/17

Disturbing the peace/fighting

Cortez-Martinez, Juan M

Mesquite

10/13/17

Domestic battery

Donovan, Michael G

Henderson, NV

10/11/17

Contempt of court

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

10/11/17

Truancy

Gutierrez, Andre V

Bunkerville

10/11/17

Misdemeanor warrant arrest

Hansen, Sherri M

Mesquite

10/11/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hernanced-Lazcano, Jorge U

Las Vegas, NV

10/8/17

Jail housing agreement

Hudson, Jonathan V

Lompoc, CA

10/12/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession schedule I & II Substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trafficking controlled substance

Jones, Neiman D

Mesquite

10/9/17

False information/Obstructing

Driving w/o valid DL

Fictitious/altered plated

No proof of insurance

No registration in vehicle

Kinzel, Douglas R

Mesquite

10/8/17

Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway

Lemery, Sherrie A

Mesquite

10/8/17

Domestic battery

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

10/14/17

Purchase/consumption by minor

Munoz, Mariah S

Reno, NV

10/14/17

DUI

Purchase/consumption by minor

No DL in possession

Failure to maintain travel lane

Oberg, Darryll G

Salina, UT

10/8/17

DUI

Pelletier, Evan W

Littlefield, AZ

10/11/17

Failure to appear x2

Pfundstein, Michael J

Laughlin, NV

10/13/17

Obtain $ under false pretenses

Robinson, Michael A

Mesquite

10/13/17

DUI

Rogers, James A

Mesquite

10/13/17

DUI

Thomas, Bruce K

Valencia, CA

10/8/17

Defrauding an Inn Keeper

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

10/11/17

Disturbance of school

Villalobos, Jorge

Mesquite

10/13/17

DUI

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Wright, Scott R

Mesquite

10!2!7

Failure to appear

Zuk, Matthew G DDAF

Mesquite

10/9/17

Jail housing agreement