Arrest Report Oct. 8-14, 2017

October 17, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Oct. 16. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

 

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

10/11/17

Truancy

 

Barlow, Kumen I

Colorado City, AZ

10/14/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Baty, Nicole A

St. George, UT

10/12/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession schedule I & II Substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trafficking controlled substance

 

Beaumont, Phyllis J

Littlefield, AZ

10/8/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Bolles, James E

Provo, UT

10/8/17

Petit Larceny

10/11/17

Disturbing the peace/fighting

 

Cortez-Martinez, Juan M

Mesquite

10/13/17

Domestic battery

 

Donovan, Michael G

Henderson, NV

10/11/17

Contempt of court

 

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

10/11/17

Truancy

 

Gutierrez, Andre V

Bunkerville

10/11/17

Misdemeanor warrant arrest

 

Hansen, Sherri M

Mesquite

10/11/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Hernanced-Lazcano, Jorge U

Las Vegas, NV

10/8/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Hudson, Jonathan V

Lompoc, CA

10/12/17

Possession of controlled substance

Possession schedule I & II Substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trafficking controlled substance

 

Jones, Neiman D

Mesquite

10/9/17

False information/Obstructing

Driving w/o valid DL

Fictitious/altered plated

No proof of insurance

No registration in vehicle

 

Kinzel, Douglas R

Mesquite

10/8/17

Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway

 

Lemery, Sherrie A

Mesquite

10/8/17

Domestic battery

 

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

10/14/17

Purchase/consumption by minor

 

Munoz, Mariah S

Reno, NV

10/14/17

DUI

Purchase/consumption by minor

No DL in possession

Failure to maintain travel lane

 

Oberg, Darryll G

Salina, UT

10/8/17

DUI

 

Pelletier, Evan W

Littlefield, AZ

10/11/17

Failure to appear x2

 

Pfundstein, Michael J

Laughlin, NV

10/13/17

Obtain $ under false pretenses

 

Robinson, Michael A

Mesquite

10/13/17

DUI

 

Rogers, James A

Mesquite

10/13/17

DUI

 

Thomas, Bruce K

Valencia, CA

10/8/17

Defrauding an Inn Keeper

 

 

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

10/11/17

Disturbance of school

 

Villalobos, Jorge

Mesquite

10/13/17

DUI

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

 

Wright, Scott R

Mesquite

10!2!7

Failure to appear

 

Zuk, Matthew G DDAF

Mesquite

10/9/17

Jail housing agreement

