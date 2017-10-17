Arrest Report Oct. 8-14, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Oct. 16. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
10/11/17
Truancy
Barlow, Kumen I
Colorado City, AZ
10/14/17
Jail housing agreement
Baty, Nicole A
St. George, UT
10/12/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession schedule I & II Substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Trafficking controlled substance
Beaumont, Phyllis J
Littlefield, AZ
10/8/17
Jail housing agreement
Bolles, James E
Provo, UT
10/8/17
Petit Larceny
10/11/17
Disturbing the peace/fighting
Cortez-Martinez, Juan M
Mesquite
10/13/17
Domestic battery
Donovan, Michael G
Henderson, NV
10/11/17
Contempt of court
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
10/11/17
Truancy
Gutierrez, Andre V
Bunkerville
10/11/17
Misdemeanor warrant arrest
Hansen, Sherri M
Mesquite
10/11/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Hernanced-Lazcano, Jorge U
Las Vegas, NV
10/8/17
Jail housing agreement
Hudson, Jonathan V
Lompoc, CA
10/12/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession schedule I & II Substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Trafficking controlled substance
Jones, Neiman D
Mesquite
10/9/17
False information/Obstructing
Driving w/o valid DL
Fictitious/altered plated
No proof of insurance
No registration in vehicle
Kinzel, Douglas R
Mesquite
10/8/17
Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway
Lemery, Sherrie A
Mesquite
10/8/17
Domestic battery
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
10/14/17
Purchase/consumption by minor
Munoz, Mariah S
Reno, NV
10/14/17
DUI
Purchase/consumption by minor
No DL in possession
Failure to maintain travel lane
Oberg, Darryll G
Salina, UT
10/8/17
DUI
Pelletier, Evan W
Littlefield, AZ
10/11/17
Failure to appear x2
Pfundstein, Michael J
Laughlin, NV
10/13/17
Obtain $ under false pretenses
Robinson, Michael A
Mesquite
10/13/17
DUI
Rogers, James A
Mesquite
10/13/17
DUI
Thomas, Bruce K
Valencia, CA
10/8/17
Defrauding an Inn Keeper
Male juvenile offender
Mesquite
10/11/17
Disturbance of school
Villalobos, Jorge
Mesquite
10/13/17
DUI
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Wright, Scott R
Mesquite
10!2!7
Failure to appear
Zuk, Matthew G DDAF
Mesquite
10/9/17
Jail housing agreement