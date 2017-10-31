Arrest Report Oct. 22-28, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Oct. 30. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Bolles, James E
Provo, UT
10/25/17
Trespassing
Bow, Luther W Jr.
Moapa, NV
10/22/17
Jail housing agreement
Bravo, Ruben D
Miami, FL
10/22/17
Basic speed
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
Calitri, Carmine C
St. George, UT
10/23/17
Loitering for drug related activity
Casuse, Roger L
St. George, UT
10/26/17
DUI
Driver’s license suspended/revoked
Failure to yield at stop sign
Freer, Alexandria K
Las Vegas, NV
10/28/17
DUI
Fullmer, Jordan T
St. George, UT
10/27/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of controlled substance
Hansen, Sherri M
Mesquite
10/25/17
Possession of schedule I & II substance
Hendrickson, Angela A
St. George, UT
10/26/17
Contempt of court
City parks violation
Curfew
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Loitering for drug related activity
Hurst, Joshua C
Beryl, UT
10/27/17
Jail housing agreement
Jablonsky, Robert A
Mesquite
10/22/17
Ficticious/Altered plate
No proof of insurance
10/24/17
Failure to appear
James, Jesse W
Mesquite
Possession of controlled substance x2
Possession of drug paraphernalia
No proof of insurance
Kunz, Ezra L
St. George, UT
10/27/17
Felony arrest warrant
Labrado, Anthony R
Buena Park, CA
10/28/17
Jail housing agreement
Lipscomb, Anthony E Jr.
Las Vegas, NV
10/27/17
Jail housing agreement
Merritt, Launie J
Kallispale, MT
10/26/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Loitering for drug related activity
City Parks violation
Curfew
Oritz, Raven S
St. George, UT
10/23/17
Loitering for drug related activity
Pacheco, Sergio
Mesquite
10/24/17
Failure to appear
Porter, Christopher
Las Vegas, NV
10/26/17
Failure to appear
Ramirez, Benjamin N
Mesquite
10/23/17
Contempt of court
Rivera, Benny
Mesquite
10/23/17
Disturbing the peace/Fighting
Rodriguez, Eddie S
Mesquite
10/23/17
Intercept/Interrupt or delay telephone battery
Injury to property of another
Domestic battery
Rondo, Ryan J
St. George, UT
10/22/17
Petit larceny
Spendlove, Emily E
St. George, UT
10/28/17
Felony arrest warrant
Stein, Paul W
St. George, UT
10/25/17
Possession of controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Driver’s license suspended/Revoked
Vianelli, Joseph C
Mesquite
10/23/17
Domestic battery