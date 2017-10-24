You are here: Home / Top Stories / Arrest Report Oct. 15-21, 2017

Arrest Report Oct. 15-21, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Oct. 23. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Adcock, Malcom J Jr.

Las Vegas, NV

10/19/17

Misdemeanor arrest warrant

 

Beig, Kallie V

Mesquite

10/16/17

DUI

 

Bolles, James E

Provo, UT

10/20/17

Trespassing

 

Bozek, Jennifer A

Mesquite

10/18/17

Domestic battery

 

Britt, Daniel D

West Jordan, Ut

10/19/17

Trespassing

Failure to appear x2

 

Dalton, Denise

Mesquite

10/18/17

General probation violation

 

Dean, Michael A

Rifle, CO

10/18/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance x2

 

Esparza, Jason E

Washington, UT

10/21/17

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

 

Farr, Seth B

St. George, UT

10/15/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Flaugher, Marianne R

Rifle, CO

10/18/17

False information/Obstructing

 

Graham, Randall J

Monroe, UT

10/17/17

Domestic battery

 

Hamer, Adam

Hurricane, UT

10/21/17

DUI

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

Registration in vehicle

Failure to maintain travel lane

 

Harris, Phil III

Crestro Valley, CA

10/18/17

Disturbing the peace/Fighting

 

Hendrickson, Joshua A

Bunkerville, NV

10/17/17

Petit larceny

 

Kelly, Adam W

Ivins, UT

10/19/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance x3

 

Manitz, Zachary W

Mesquite

10/20/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Martin, Jeremy K

Las Vegas, NV

10/17/17

Failure to appear x2

 

Metz, Jason M

Mesquite

10/21/17

Failure to appear

 

Michel, Chester A

Las Vegas, NV

10/19/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Morris, Christopher A

Logandale, NV

10/16/17

Trespassing

 

Rogers, Boone B

Colorado City, AZ

10/16/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Sanchez, Juan J Jr

Mesquite

10/19/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Sandoval, Arturo J

Mesquite

10/17/17

Trespassing

 

Sheneman, Jainee

Mesquite

10/21/17

Domestic battery

 

Wagoner, Ricky D

Mesquite

10/16/17

Contempt of court

 

Wortham, Joshua S

Las Vegas, NV

10/17/17

Contempt of court

