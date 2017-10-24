Arrest Report Oct. 15-21, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Oct. 23. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Adcock, Malcom J Jr.
Las Vegas, NV
10/19/17
Misdemeanor arrest warrant
Beig, Kallie V
Mesquite
10/16/17
DUI
Bolles, James E
Provo, UT
10/20/17
Trespassing
Bozek, Jennifer A
Mesquite
10/18/17
Domestic battery
Britt, Daniel D
West Jordan, Ut
10/19/17
Trespassing
Failure to appear x2
Dalton, Denise
Mesquite
10/18/17
General probation violation
Dean, Michael A
Rifle, CO
10/18/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of controlled substance x2
Esparza, Jason E
Washington, UT
10/21/17
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Farr, Seth B
St. George, UT
10/15/17
Jail housing agreement
Flaugher, Marianne R
Rifle, CO
10/18/17
False information/Obstructing
Graham, Randall J
Monroe, UT
10/17/17
Domestic battery
Hamer, Adam
Hurricane, UT
10/21/17
DUI
Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Registration in vehicle
Failure to maintain travel lane
Harris, Phil III
Crestro Valley, CA
10/18/17
Disturbing the peace/Fighting
Hendrickson, Joshua A
Bunkerville, NV
10/17/17
Petit larceny
Kelly, Adam W
Ivins, UT
10/19/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of controlled substance x3
Manitz, Zachary W
Mesquite
10/20/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Martin, Jeremy K
Las Vegas, NV
10/17/17
Failure to appear x2
Metz, Jason M
Mesquite
10/21/17
Failure to appear
Michel, Chester A
Las Vegas, NV
10/19/17
Jail housing agreement
Morris, Christopher A
Logandale, NV
10/16/17
Trespassing
Rogers, Boone B
Colorado City, AZ
10/16/17
Jail housing agreement
Sanchez, Juan J Jr
Mesquite
10/19/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Sandoval, Arturo J
Mesquite
10/17/17
Trespassing
Sheneman, Jainee
Mesquite
10/21/17
Domestic battery
Wagoner, Ricky D
Mesquite
10/16/17
Contempt of court
Wortham, Joshua S
Las Vegas, NV
10/17/17
Contempt of court