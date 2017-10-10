You are here: Home / News / Police Beat / Arrest Report Oct. 1-7, 2017

Arrest Report Oct. 1-7, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Oct. 9. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Austin, Drake C

Breckenridge, IL

10/3/17

Smoke/consume marijuana in public

 

Barks, Jerry L

Mesquite

10/5/17

City parks violation

 

Begay, Judas M

Cedar City, UT
10/1/17

Trespassing

 

Boone, Darren B

Beaver Dam, AZ

10/7/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Booth, Floyd J

Desert Springs, AZ

10/5/17

Defrauding an innkeeper

 

Christensen, Brian E

Cedar City, UT

10/4/17

Child abuse

Sexual assault of a child

Obscene/lewd acts

 

Dunnean, Nathaniel J

Boulder City, NV
10/5/17

Jail housing agreement

 

 

Ellington, Richard G

Boulder City, NV

10/5/17

Jail housing agreement

 

Gambetta, Erik A

Littlefield, AZ

10/2/17

Contempt of court

 

Herrera, Jarelin

Phoenix, AZ

10/3/17

Contempt of court

 

Loya, Miguel A

Mesquite

10/2/17

Contempt of court

 

Nunez, Manuel

Mesquite

10/2/17

Domestic battery

 

Pelletier, Christian A

Mesquite

10/5/17

Domestic battery

 

Perez-Ibarra, Juan C

Mesquite

10/5/17

Incest

 

Polanco, Victor B

Las Vegas, NV

10/3/17

Failure to appear

 

Ray, Carlos F

Mesquite

10/4/17

General probation violation

 

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

10/5/17

Curfew

 

Sheneman, Bradley J

St. George, UT

Unmanned aerial vehicles

Operation near critical facility or

Within 5 miles of airport

 

Valdez, Luis J

Mesquite

10/1/17

Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway

