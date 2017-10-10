Arrest Report Oct. 1-7, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Oct. 9. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Austin, Drake C
Breckenridge, IL
10/3/17
Smoke/consume marijuana in public
Barks, Jerry L
Mesquite
10/5/17
City parks violation
Begay, Judas M
Cedar City, UT
10/1/17
Trespassing
Boone, Darren B
Beaver Dam, AZ
10/7/17
Jail housing agreement
Booth, Floyd J
Desert Springs, AZ
10/5/17
Defrauding an innkeeper
Christensen, Brian E
Cedar City, UT
10/4/17
Child abuse
Sexual assault of a child
Obscene/lewd acts
Dunnean, Nathaniel J
Boulder City, NV
10/5/17
Jail housing agreement
Ellington, Richard G
Boulder City, NV
10/5/17
Jail housing agreement
Gambetta, Erik A
Littlefield, AZ
10/2/17
Contempt of court
Herrera, Jarelin
Phoenix, AZ
10/3/17
Contempt of court
Loya, Miguel A
Mesquite
10/2/17
Contempt of court
Nunez, Manuel
Mesquite
10/2/17
Domestic battery
Pelletier, Christian A
Mesquite
10/5/17
Domestic battery
Perez-Ibarra, Juan C
Mesquite
10/5/17
Incest
Polanco, Victor B
Las Vegas, NV
10/3/17
Failure to appear
Ray, Carlos F
Mesquite
10/4/17
General probation violation
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
10/5/17
Curfew
Sheneman, Bradley J
St. George, UT
Unmanned aerial vehicles
Operation near critical facility or
Within 5 miles of airport
Valdez, Luis J
Mesquite
10/1/17
Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway