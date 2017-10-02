You are here: Home / News / Local News / ACLU release on Las Vegas Shooting

ACLU release on Las Vegas Shooting

October 2, 2017 By Leave a Comment
The ACLU of Nevada released the following statement:

Today our hearts are broken at the news of this horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the families and friends of those grieving the loss and injury of their loved ones.

We commend and thank our first responders for their rapid response to protect and preserve life at this incident.

Las Vegas is a strong and compassionate community and we will recover from this, but we must redouble our efforts to ensure that these all too frequent mass shootings do not define us as a city, a state, or a country.

