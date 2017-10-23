Jeff Scheid to open latest show

Las Vegas documentary photographer Jeff Scheid will open his latest gallery show “Ranching on the High Desert: Five Generations, One Family” at the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas. The museum, located at the Springs Preserve, will host an opening program and reception Saturday, Oct. 28, with speeches by Scheid and rancher Anna Fallini-Berg. The show include new photos, video and artifacts from the Twin Spring Ranch.​​

“Ranching on the High Desert” covers a branding weekend of an Italian immigrant family that homesteaded in central Nevada more than 150 years ago.

The cattle ranch near Area 51 has remained in family hands since 1864. Other than using a helicopter to gather cattle, the family’s branding routine has changed little since those early years.

The exhibit had a long and successful run at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City and appeared as a slideshow presentation at the prestigious Museum of the West in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In 1982, Scheid joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where he won multiple Nevada Photographer of the Year and national honors while photographing one of the most colorful eras in the city’s history.

He arrived as the mob reign was ending in the 1980s and chronicled UNLV’s rise to dominance in basketball. During the 2000s, he covered the Ted Binion murder trial, the wave of implosions that claimed many Las Vegas landmark casinos and the subsequent arrival of mega-resorts.

“Nevada is a visual goldmine of history and its people, but this project is special because of the history of the Fallini family and their ranch in central Nevada,” he said.