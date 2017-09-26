Winifred June Thomas-Obituary

Winifred June Thomas enjoyed 96 years as a free spirit in her human body. On September 12, 2017, her time as a free spirit here on earth ended, and she moved into the heavens to live as a free spirit with the Lord.

She was born, July 21, 1921 in San Mateo, California to Charles and Irene Bettencourt. She outlived both of her younger brothers (Charles Bettencourt, Jr. and Edgar Bettencourt). She gave birth to 5 children, adopted 2 and fostered numerous others. She leaves behind her daughter and best friend Lisa Cronister, as well as many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She worked hard her whole life, making a living in various jobs in order to support her children. One of the many joys she had was getting in the car and driving. The destination did not matter it was the idea of seeing a new sight. Often her and her girlfriends (Joyce Scott and Gloria Potter) would drive up the California Coast in Gloria’s old Volvo. These drives were called “nut trips”. Such great times they had together developing memories. As a child, I (Lisa) remember random road trips that always ended with ice cream.

In 2000, she took her last big road trip and moved from Jenner, California to Las Vegas, Nevada to be close to her daughter Lisa. She lived independently until April 2011 when she moved to Highland Manor in Mesquite. She lived the rest of her life surrounded by people who loved her, who took care of her and who brought her joy. Although her final days where difficult for her, the staff at Highland Manor took exceptional care of my mother.

There will be no service – only another road trip. Except this time, her daughter Lisa will be buying the ice cream! Safe travels Wini until we meet again.