Window tinting in Mesquite

Up until now you would have to travel to St. George or even Las Vegas to have an aftermarket tint installed on your car but not anymore.

Patricia and, business partner, Adam Hernandez have just opened ‘Sunny Tint Window’ a window tinting company right here in Mesquite.

With over ten years’ experience, they can add both aesthetics and function to your windows and Adam will come do it at your home, business or on your automobile because they’re keeping it mobile.

Why would you care?

You take care of your car’s engine with regular tune-ups and maintenance, you take care of your home or office structure, furnishings and equipment but have you thought about the care of your windows?

You may think of window tints, as just an aesthetic enhancement, but they also provide long-lasting, functional benefits to protect you and your property.

Tinted windows block harsh sunshine that can fade upholstery and discolor furniture, carpet, drapery and walls. It protects car interiors from cracking and warping to keep your car looking great for much longer and will do the same for home or office furnishings that sit in direct sun.

Depending on the grade, window tints can block anywhere from 35-65% of the solar heat that builds up in a home, office or car. You can balance climate and comfort while cutting down fuel/electric consumption from air conditioning overuse.

The safety benefits of installing window film on your car cannot be underestimated.

Tinting your automobile glass blocks windshield glare to decrease eye fatigue from direct sun and bright nighttime headlights.

Window tinting film is designed to keep glass from shattering if an object hits it. In the event of a car accident, passengers are protected from flying glass shards and from being ejected through windows. Additionally, thieves will find it difficult to break through tinted glass and get into your car. The same can hold true for home or office windows if you are in a danger zone, like on a golf course.

