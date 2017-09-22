The Virgin Valley Theatre Group is offering folks the chance to win two free tickets to their first production of the year, “Audition for Murder.”

They will be running a weekly trivia contest on the MLN web site.

All you need to do is: Be the first to email the correct answer to the trivia question of the week. All submissions can be sent to vvtheatre@gmail.com.

Trivia Question: On page one of our web site (vvtgnv.com), which performance is listed under Special Events?

Be the first one to email the correct answer and don’t forget to give your name and number.

Questions will appear each Friday until opening night, October 13.