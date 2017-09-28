This week in history Sept. 28-Oct. 4

September 27,1911: Misses Nettie and Winona Earl of Bunkerville have gone to St George to attend school at the Academy.

September 28, 1910: Owing to the house not being finished school did not start on Monday as it should have done. Parley S Hunt has gone to Salt Lake City to attend conference and the State Fair. Some of the girls think he has gone to get married. We hope so.

September 29, 1910: A marriage license was issued by the County Clerk to Carl McKnight and Minerva Leavitt of Bunkerville.

October 2, 1914: Chas Barnum and Fred Burgess of mesquite have returned home from pine valley where they have been working there are still men from here there working.

October 2, 1914: The men are all presently threshing Lucerne seed which turning out fairly well.

October 2, 1914: Mesquite: Born to Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Leavitt a fine baby girl, both mother and baby are doing well.