This week in history Sept 14-20

September 14, 1920: Bunkerville: Roy Hafen, wife and baby and Miss Ella Hafen came last Monday. Mr. Hafen is one of our high school teachers and Ella the Primary teacher. Two lady teachers came today Hamon and Will Wittwer took pigs to Moapa to ship this week.

September 16, 1908: Miss Maggie Iverson has gone to Mesquite to pick seedless grapes on the big grape farm. There is a big crop of grapes this year and no doubt pay a good dividend this year.

September 18, 1923: William Pulsipher brought his wife and children from Arden yesterday to attend the Leavitt reunion.

Mrs. Cross is here from Salt Lake and plans to stay all winter.

September 21,1910: A marriage license was issued to Alfred Frehner of Littlefield and Dorothy Ellen Abbott of Mesquite.