WCFA Pets Needing People

WCFA’s featured pets are Niles and Cody: Niles and Cody are both cream colored, handsome kittens. They have been socialized and are doing extremely well and will be great additions to any family. These two kittens are altered and current on vaccines. Niles and Cody enjoy lounging on a cat condo, looking out the window watching the world go by. The next minute they are up and chasing toys. Both are waiting for their new happy homes.

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is September 9, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm (please note these are our summer hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Kittens

Devon is a tiger and white kitten, about 4 month old. He and two of his siblings are still available for adoption. Devon has now been neutered and is current on all vaccines. He is looking for a nice family to give him lots of love and attention. Devon has been very shy but is now coming out of his shell. He enjoys playing with toys and hanging out on the cat condo.

Skylar is about 9 months old. He is neutered and current on vaccines. Skylar likes to cuddle and enjoys kisses on his head. He is a friendly, happy young man. Skylar weighs 9 lbs. He is altered and current on all vaccines. He is a very mellow cat and loves to sit on your lap.

Simon and Sandstorm are two orange/white 4-5 month old kittens. Both of these young men are gentle, friendly, and loving felines. These two are housed at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic and you should call them if you are interested in either or both of these sweet guys. You should call 702-346-2456.

DOGS:

Peaches is a 6 year old Maltese we took in because her owners could no longer care for her. She came to us with some eye issues. She has now had surgery and is doing well. She has one final check up in a week to confirm everything is healed. Peaches is a sweet little girl who loves to go for walks. She was overweight when she first came to us but with her enjoyment of walks and a good healthy diet, she has lost a couple of pounds and is looking wonderful. She is truly a happy, loving little lady.

WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.