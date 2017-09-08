You are here: Home / Living / Community Announcements / Walk in Memory, Walk for Hope 2017

Walk in Memory, Walk for Hope 2017

Kyan and Kyra Monson joined in the Walk to raise suicide awareness. Kyan (Left) was the official lap counter for the 2015 Walk in Memory/Walk for Hope. While they were waiting for the walk to begin they enjoyed Tank Nehrenz (four legged guy in the front) who also came out to help support suicide awareness and cheer the crowd. Archived Photo by Teri Nehrenz.

The Nevada Coalition of Suicide Prevention and the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics & Leisure Services invites you to join us on Sept. 9 for the Annual Walk in Memory, Walk for Hope.

The walk will take place at the Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Rd.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., walk begins at 9 a.m.

The Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to partnering and collaborating with local and state individuals and organizations for the development and implementation of evidence based suicide prevention, intervention and post-vention strategies and programs in the State of Nevada.

All walkers are welcome. All donations gratefully accepted. Contributions go to the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention to advance its mission.

For more information on the event, please call Pam Bruehl, Mesquite Behavioral Health Center at 702-346-4696 x30 or visit the NCSP web site at www.nvsuicideprevention.org

