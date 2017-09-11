VVHS tennis team goes 2-1

The Virgin Valley High School coed tennis won two of its three matches this week including notching its first league win of the season.

The boys defeated Chaparral Thursday in Las Vegas, 10-9, pulling out the win by prevailing 4-2 in the team tiebreaker. Bruce Cox led the way for the Bulldogs going 2-1 in singles play.

Tuesday, the boys picked up a 12-0 forfeit victory over Canyon Springs of North Las Vegas in a match that was scheduled for the VVHS tennis courts.

Wednesday, the Bulldogs ran into a tough Moapa Valley team falling to the Pirates, 16-2.

The results leave the VVHS boys at 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Sunrise League play.

On the girls side, the Lady Bulldogs picked up a league victory last Thursday by defeating Chaparral, 11-7, in Las Vegas. Emma Wilson went 3-0 in singles play to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

After picking up a 12-0 forfeit victory over Canyon Springs on Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs were defeated by rival Moapa Valley, 16-2, Wednesday afternoon at the VVHS tennis courts.

The Lady Bulldogs are now 2-4 overall on the season and 1-2 in Sunrise League play.

Virgin Valley will host Tech Friday afternoon at 3 at the VVHS tennis courts. They will play at Del Sol Academy Monday and at Boulder City Tuesday. Both of those matches will be at 3 p.m.