VV boys soccer wins fourth straight

The Virgin Valley High boys soccer team won its fourth consecutive match by defeating Somerset-Sky Pointe 6-0 Monday afternoon at the Mesquite Sports and Events Complex.

The win improves the Bulldogs to 3-2 in Sunrise League play and to 5-4-1 overall.

Christian Martinez led the way for the Bulldogs scoring four goals in the victory over Sky Pointe to raise his season total to 12.

Miguel Escobedo and Jesus Perez each added a goal for the Bulldogs. Goalkeeper Oscar Wesley Prazen-Padilla, filling in for injured keeper Hayden Johnson, made two saves in recording the shutout in his first start.

VVHS defeated Cheyenne, 1-0, in a non-league match Friday afternoon at the MSEC and picked up a 4-1 league win at Boulder City on Thursday.

Escobedo scored the lone goal of the contest against Cheyenne on a second-half penalty kick. Johnson had four saves to notch the shutout. He was injured during the course of the contest which later turned out to be a broken bone in his foot which is expected to sideline him for two to three weeks.

On Thursday at Boulder City, the Bulldogs got two goals from Temoc Fisher and one each from Jose Salvador-Flores and Martinez in the win over the Eagles.

The winning streak began with a 1-0 victory over rival Moapa Valley last Tuesday at the MSEC. Martinez scored the only goal of the contest 10 minutes into the second half off an assist by Jesus Navarro. Johnson had six saves to record the shutout.

VVHS returned to the pitch Tuesday when they traveled to Las Vegas to face league foe Chaparral at 3 p.m.