VV Boys soccer goes 1-2

The Virgin Valley High School boys soccer team picked up a non-league victory over Cheyenne, but dropped its first two Sunrise League matches to Del Sol Academy and Tech.

The results leave VVHS at 1-4-1 overall and 0-2 in league play.

The Bulldogs defeated visiting Cheyenne, 4-1, last Thursday at the Mesquite Sports and Events Complex. Sophomore forward Christian Martinez continued his early season scoring onslaught by tallying all four goals for VVHS against the Desert Shields.

The Virgin Valley offense was stymied, however, in its first two league matches of the season.

The Bulldogs hosted Del Sol Academy on Tuesday at the MSEC falling by a 4-0 score. The Dragons, who are now 3-1 overall and 2-0 in league play, led 3-0 at halftime.

Virgin Valley traveled to Henderson on Thursday to face Tech. The Bulldogs fell behind early and eventually lost by a 5-0 count. The Roadrunners, who led 2-0 at the half, improved to 2-0 in league play and are now 3-3-1 overall.

The Bulldogs hosted arch-rival Moapa Valley Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the MSEC in the first leg of the annual Rivalry Cup. The Pirates are 0-5 overall and 0-2 in league play.

VVHS will travel to Boulder City on Thursday to face the Eagles, who are currently 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league play, at 3 p.m.