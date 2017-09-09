Veteran’s Day Parade

Would you like to participate in Mesquite’s premier parade of the year? The Veterans Day Parade Committee is looking for any organization or business that wishes to honor our Veterans. There is no entry fee and as long as you are not promoting any political or religious cause, your entry will be considered. It is expected that your float, car or walkers be in patriotic garb. You may have the name of your business on the vehicle or walkers may have a small banner.

Call Al Litman at 702-280-2724 for an application.