U.S. Flag Retirement Ceremony set

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Mesquite Post 7385, with the assistance of the Mesquite Veterans Center, Mesquite Fire Department, Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts of Mesquite will hold a United States Flag Retirement Ceremony on Oct. 21, 9 a.m. at the Mesquite Veterans Center, 840 Hafen Lane.

The ceremony will honor American flags as they are retired from useful service.

All American flags requiring retirement can be left with the VFW, located at the Mesquite Veterans Center, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All veterans and residents are encouraged to attend the ceremonies.