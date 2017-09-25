TOPS members take a walk in the park

On Saturday, September 9th, the Mesquite TOPS (take off pounds sensibly) group held a walk in the park. Cloudy skies made a comfortable day to get out for some exercise. Everyone walked to their own ability and enjoyed the gathering of their local members. The TOPS group shares ideas and ways to eat healthy, move a little more and most importantly encouragement for all in their weight loss journey. If you are interested come visit a weekly meeting on Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. at America First Credit Union, 590 W Mesquite Blvd. or for more information call Liz at 623-882-5165.