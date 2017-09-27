Tennis team splits two matches

The Virgin Valley High coed tennis team split a pair matches, falling to rival Moapa Valley Monday afternoon in Overton and defeating Chaparral at home on Thursday.

The VVHS boys defeated Chaparral 10-9, winning the tiebreaker 4-0. Adam Teschner and Isaac Iverson led the way for the Bulldogs by going 3-0 in doubles play.

It was a different story at Moapa Valley, as the Bulldogs fell by a score of 14-4 to the Pirates. David Vogel and Ethan Leavitt went 2-1 in doubles play for VVHS.

The split leaves the Bulldogs at 3-4 in Sunrise League play and 6-4 overall.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Chaparral 11-7 at the VVHS tennis courts on Thursday afternoon.

Emma Wilson was 3-0 in singles play while the doubles team of Shandi Stiner and Alexis Boatright went 3-0 to pace the Lady Bulldogs.

VVHS was defeated by Moapa Valley 13-5 on Monday. Wilson and Talia Hansen both went 2-1 in singles play to highlight the Lady Bulldogs.

The results leave the Lady Bulldogs at 3-4 in league play and 4-6 overall.

Virgin Valley will close out regular-season play next week with three matches. VVHS traveled to Henderson on Monday to face Tech at 3 p.m. VVHS hosted Del Sol Academy on Sept. 27 and Tech on Sept. 28. Both home matches will be at 3 p.m. on the VVHS tennis courts.