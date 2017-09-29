Super Run Features Unique Cars

By Abbey Snow

This year, the Super Run Classic Car show that was previously held in Henderson was sponsored by Mesquite Gaming and held in Mesquite over the weekend featuring hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and other unique vehicles.

“When we had the opportunity to have a second car show we jumped on it,” said Christian Adderson, corporate sales manager at Mesquite Gaming. “The car show is great for the community and it made sense to bring it to Mesquite during a typically slow time for tourism in the town.”

The Super Run event is run by the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association, which also promotes the annual Mesquite Motor Mania.

“The events are very similar, but with this event we had more entertainment for the spectators and car show participants,” Adderson said. “From the free matinee events in the showroom, to the car movie festival in the lounge; both of those added events were free to attend. If you couple that with the great tribute artists in the showroom at night, it adds more to an already great car show.”

Adderson said they gave out 250 awards and $15,000 in overall prize money.

Mesquite Gaming properties — the Casablanca Hotel, Virgin River Hotel and the Oasis parking lot — were filled with unique vehicles from various categories and time eras.

Hank Rafalski from Las Vegas previously served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and entered his 1965 M35a1 Us Army 2.5 Ton Deuce And A Half from the Vietnam Era in the show.

“It has been completely modified by shortening the bed and adding a lift with 54” tires,” Rafalski said. “It is a little different than what they used back in Vietnam. During the war, this vehicle was used to transport everything from bombs, troops, ammunition, and anything you can think of.”

He said he bought it about three years ago and had it worked on by a military restoration club. He belongs to the Southern Nevada Military Vehicle’s Association and takes his vehicle to many military gatherings such as parades and veteran events. He entered it in the Super Run event last year and won the U.S. Patriots Vehicle award.

Verne Hill and Sandy Tessier from Las Vegas were cruising around the parked show cars on a motorized couch decked out with floral upholstery, an overhead reading lamp, and complete with a stuffed cat on the back.

“I first had the couch and was trying to figure out how to make this for five years,” Hill said. “I was going to use golf cart parts, but it turned out they were too big so I used electric wheelchair parts. I built it originally for the Hot Rod Run car show in San Diego a while back because everybody at that show tends to build something stupid to go to that, so I had to have something stupid too.”

Hill has actually won awards and money for his motorized couch in the past and enjoys the reaction he gets from spectators.

Because of the success of the Super Run car show in Mesquite, Adderson is hopeful this will continue to be an annual event.

The final winners in the top categories were:

People’s Choice Award—Dennis & Cyndee Davenport from Lancaster, California, for 1951 English Ford, Anglia – Raspberry

Participant’s Pick—Bill Wasson from Riverside, California, for 1955 Chevy 210 – Red

Best Of Show—Vernon Pai from Honolulu, California, for 1941 Willy’s Coupe – Orange