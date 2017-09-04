Super Run Classic Car Show coming to Mesquite

On the heels of the record-breaking 2017 Mesquite Motor Mania event, Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel has added a second car show to its annual lineup of family-friendly offerings. In partnership with the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association, the Super Run Classic Car Show provides a jam-packed weekend for car aficionados Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24.

“With more than 1,000 cars, Mesquite Motor Mania is the city’s most anticipated event with record-breaking attendance and registrants in January 2017. Due to the overwhelming success, we will be adding a second car show this September,” said Christian Adderson, corporate sales manager at Mesquite Gaming. “The Super Run Classic Car show is sure to deliver the same quality experience and we’ve incorporated elements to make the weekend an exciting one for the whole family, as we welcome car enthusiasts of all ages to our properties.”

The highly-anticipated classic car show event draws car enthusiasts of all ages, culminating together in a sea of vintage vehicles, street rods and hot rods. Guests can expect a variety of makes and models of classic vehicles, including vintage, originals, hot rods, muscle cars, street rods and more. Fan favorite events include the open header cruise, roaring engines, slow drags and burn-out competitions. For the full schedule of Super Run Car Show 2017 events, visit casablancaresort.com.

In addition to the Super Run Classic Car Show events, entertainment programming at CasaBlanca Resort includes:

Friday, Sept. 22

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Car Show Film Festival in the Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort; free admission, those under 21 years of age must be accompanied by an adult

8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.: Sharon & the Chevelles in the Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort; free admission, must be 21 years of age or older

8:30 p.m.: “Eagles Greatest Hits” Albumpalooza Concert Series in the CasaBlanca Showroom at CasaBlanca Resort; advance general admission starts at $15, must be 21 years of age or older

Saturday, Sept. 23

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Car Show Film Festival in the Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort; free admission, those under 21 years of age must be accompanied by an adult

Noon and 2 p.m.: Jeff Civillico: Comedy in Action in the CasaBlanca Showroom at CasaBlanca Resort; free admission, those under 21 years of age must be accompanied by an adult

8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.: Sharon & the Chevelles in the Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca Resort; free

8:30 p.m.: “Good Vibrations” Tribute to The Beach Boys in the CasaBlanca Showroom at CasaBlanca Resort; advance general admission starts at $15, must be 21 years of age or older

More than 260 total awards will be given, as well as $15,000 in cash and drawing prizes for car show participants. Registration for the Super Run Car Show is open now. For more information or to register, visit superrun.com.

The Super Run Classic Car Show is will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. The event is free and open to the public. Special hotel rates are available at both CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel. Book online or by calling 702-345-6789.

For more information, visit casablancaresort.com/super-run. Follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. For the latest news announcements, executive bios and assets, visit the Mesquite Gaming newsroom.