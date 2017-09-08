Summer’s end

CasaPoolooza is a spectacular five-concert series held at the CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Spa Lagoon Pool. CasaPoolooza has drawn record crowds over the years and it’s no wonder; guests can enjoy libations and entertainment under the stars in a relaxing, poolside setting.

On Saturday, Sept. 2 community members and visitors, partied in and by the pool. The dance floor was full and empty lounge chairs were being grabbed up within seconds for the free concert sponsored by Mesquite Gaming.

Wolf Creek Band rocked the enormous crowd of people who came out for the last blast of summer in Mesquite.

The night air was warm and humid but the crowd was tearing up the dance floor.

Wolf Creek Band got the audience together for some country line dancing action and enabled the crowd to show off some unique moves when they played a little “Funky Music.”

Wolf Creek, originated by lead vocalist and bassist JR Davenport, indicates the base of Wolf Creek’s music is country, yet they have developed into one of the hottest Southern Rock n’ Roll acts in Las Vegas, playing a variety of classic rock material in their sets.

Their music consists of super groups such as Led Zeppelin, Journey, AC/DC, Johnny Cash, ZZ Top, The Eagles, and solo artist such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith and much more.

WolfCreek has opened for Grammy Artists, such as, Brooks and Dunn, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Mark Chesnutt, Alan Jackson, and Darryl Worley.

Individual members of WolfCreek have opened and partnered with such artist as Heart, AC/DC, George Thorogood, Love Hate, and many others.

The band is best known for being able to replicate each artist they cover with great attention to detail and versatility. The band’s work ethic is unmatched, as is evident by their ongoing schedule and ever-increasing song list.

According to the band members, Wolf Creek has carried the torch for what they consider the finest two genres of music ever, Country and Rock n’ Roll.

There was no doubt that the band was on fire, playing an extra 30 minutes for the appreciative crowd. The final CasaPoolooza drew crowds from Salt Lake City, UT to Las Vegas all to Mesquite for a rocking Labor Day weekend; many of them fans who have followed Wolf Creek for several years and some were first time pool partiers who came just to see the band, all had a great time.

For more information on the free concert series and what’s in store for 2018 contact the CasaBlanca Resort or Mesquite Gaming via their web www.mesquitegaming.com