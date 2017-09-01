There is still time to discover Nature’s Wonders

The month of August has been dedicated to displaying the works of many Virgin Valley Artists who either captured or created some of ‘Natures Wonders.’ The reception to announce this month’s winners was held on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the gallery. Nature’s Wonders is sponsored by the Eureka.

Winners of the Nature’s Wonders competition are:

Ray Pittman who took third place for his oil painting “Emerald Pool Trail-Zion”

Sandra Anderson placed second for her watercolor painting titled “Bristol Cone Pine”

First place went to Walt Adler for his digital photography piece titled “ET.”

The People’s Choice award this month went to Shirley Smith for her digital photograph titled “Kolob Canyon.”

Lance Barr took both Best of Show and Sponsor’s Choice for his colored Pencil/Pastel piece titled “Blue Watcher.”

Barr told the MLN that he’s been taking Bunny Wiseman’s drawing class for four years now and before he began he couldn’t draw a stick figure. With Wiseman’s gentle guidance and extreme patience, he’s been able to develop the talent that won him two of the most coveted awards in this competition. He created the winning piece in Wiseman’s class.

Many of the names and works of art are recognizable as being created by certain artists by their style but this month’s competition had a new medium that hasn’t been displayed before, fiber art.

Fiber art, at least what was on display in this competition, is the work of artist Sandi Boyce.

Boyce thought of using the medium simply because she had so much lying around.

Boyce is an avid spinner and weaver who can produce a make of fabric from raw materials to finish.

She’s not doing much of the spinning and weaving these days and decided to put the fiber to work to create some truly unique artwork. All fiber art is sealed in a clear acrylic sealer so cleaning and maintaining the artwork is a piece of cake.

You have until Sept. 2 to take a look at some of Nature’s most incredible Wonders. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Join the Virgin Valley Artists next month for the annual Art Invitational where artists from several galleries throughout Nevada and Utah will have their work on display through the month of September.