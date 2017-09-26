Southern Nevada Fire Restrictions Lifted

Wildland fire officials lifted seasonal fire restrictions on public lands in Southern Nevada managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Forestry and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on September 22, 2017.

“We would like to thank the public for their prevention efforts this fire season,” said Geoff Wallin, BLM Fire Management Officer. “We ask that visitors continue to be safe with campfires and other sources of ignition because brush, grass and trees remain dry from the hot summer temperatures.”

Spring Mountains National Recreation Area (SMNRA) fire officials have lifted summer fire restrictions, so the area has returned to year-round fire restrictions. While the SMNRA is in year-round fire restrictions, no campfires are allowed within one mile of homes in Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyons, Cold Creek, Mountain Springs, Trout Canyon, Lovell Canyon, and Coal Springs. Signs are posted in these areas to remind the public of this restriction.